After PM Modi’s Parivartan rally in Shimla, BJP prepares for Shah’s two-day visit

Buoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parivartan rally in Shimla, the BJP camp is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of national party president Amit Shah for his two-day visit to Palampur in Kangra, the hometown of senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar.

Shah,who was earlier slated to hold his two-day session with party leaders, including MLAs, MPs and party office-bearers at Shimla, will be arriving in Kangra on May 3 to give fine-touches to party’s poll strategy.

Party’s vice-president Randhir Sharma, a sitting MLA, said Shah will have a series of interactive sessions with party leaders and workers,including local units to get a feedback on the political scenario and to know their plans about party’s ground strategy for the election.

All the MLAs and MPs have already been summoned to Palampur and they have been given a schedule about the meeting. The party’s core group is also scheduled meet on the day of his visit .This will Shah’s second meeting with the core group, which also include former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, union minister JP Nadda and Shanta Kumar, besides Satpal Satti (state BJP chief) and Jairam Thakur, former BJP president. The earlier meeting of the core group was held in New Delhi last month.

The details of the programme reveal that Shah will also interact with party’s frontal organs like mahila morcha,Kisan Morcha ,minorities wing, intellectual cell , ex-servicemen cell and district presidents .

“It will be very exhausting exercise which Shah will undertake as part of his 95-day tour of the states. As we arfe a state which is going for polls, his focus will not only be to strengthen the organisational machinery but also detailing a poll strategy based on the feedbacks”, said a senior BJP leader. The party also aims to hold a special session with senior media professionals including editors to roll-out party’s broader plans on Himachal Pradesh’s development agenda which the new government will take-up on BJP’s return to power.

“We have a target of 50 plus seats in the 68 member house. But our assessments after PM’s rally, shows that we will hit the 60 mark.The Congress will have to be satisfied with only single digit,” said Dhumal.

