After Parli defeat, Pankaja Munde offers to quit

The Maharashtra Rural development and Women and Child Development Minister, Pankaja Munde, on Thursday offered to quit after BJP lost in her home town Parli in Beed district. Beed is not just the assembly constituency of Munde but she is also the guardian minister of the district. Munde (37) was disappointed with the results of Parli where BJP lost eight out of 10 seats.

On Thursday afternoon Munde announced her decision to quit the Devendra Fadnavis led state government in a series of tweets. In a tweet in Marathi She stated: “There was overall a good response in the Beed district, however result in Parli taluka was not in our favour. I accept responsibility of this and resign from my post as the Rural development minister.”

However Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis downplayed the issue by rejecting Munde’s resignation. In a press conference on Thursday evening Fadnavis clarified that he will not accept Munde’s resignation.

Meanwhile BJP state unit chief Raosaheb Danve Patil said, “I have already discussed this issue with Pankaja. The reason for her quitting did not seem valid to me. Resigning is not a solution,” added Patil.