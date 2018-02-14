  • Associate Sponsor
  • After Owaisi’s ‘Muslim soldiers’ remark, Army says ‘it does not communalise martyrs’

"We do not communalise martyrs, those making statements don't know the Army well," General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu said, without naming the Hyderabad MP.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 14, 2018 4:38 pm
After Owaisi's 'Muslim soldiers' remark, army says it does not communalise martyrs Gen. Devraj Anbu (Source: ANI)

A day after AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about the “Muslim soldiers killed in the Sunjuwan attack,” the Indian Army on Wednesday reiterated that it is above religion. “We do not communalise martyrs, those making statements don’t know the Army well,” General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu said, without naming the Hyderabad MP.

Addressing a press conference, the officer also added that when the enemy fails to hit target at borders, it turns towards army camps. “Enemy is frustrated and is trying softer targets,” he said. He also said that the increasing number of youth joining militancy in the valley is a cause for concern. “It is time those who join militant ranks and those who support them understand that it benefits nobody and only brings hardships into the lives of the common man,” he added.

Adding that social media is one of the factors for increasing terror in the valley he said, “Its (social media) engaging the youth at a large scale, and I think we need to focus on this issue.”

The army commander also added that terror outfits like Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) are “operating hands in glove in the valley and other parts.” “There’s no differentiation, they keep jumping from one Tanzim to other. Anyone who picks up an arm and is against the state, is a terrorist and we’ll deal with him,” he added.

AIMIM chief Owaisi had raked up a controversy on Tuesday after he slammed those questioning patriotism of Muslims. “Out of the seven killed in Jammu, five were Kashmiri Muslims. However, nobody is saying anything now. This should be a lesson to those questioning the loyalties of Muslims and call them Pakistanis. We are laying down our lives for you,” he said.

Commenting on Owaisi’s remark, Congress leader Sandip Dikshit said, “Muslims contribute towards nation just like anyone else. Outfits say Muslims are anti-nationals & don’t love the nation. It’s almost symbolic that if you are in the Army, you are a nationalist. I think that is why Owaisi Ji had to say that,” reported news agency ANI.

  1. יִםךטאַרןמןאט
    Feb 14, 2018 at 4:30 pm
    Well siad Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu सरहद पर मरने वाला हर ऐक है भारत वासी
    1. Daisy Boy
      Feb 14, 2018 at 4:23 pm
      Asad had raised a very pertinent point. All the media was agog with the mention of martyr Madan Lal, but there was hardly any mention of the 4 Muslim martyrs anywhere. and of course the ministers and leaders of the bjp, as expected, were silent too. the martyrdom of Muslims is deliberately ignored by parivar leaders.
