After O Panneerselvam, Palaniswami meets PM Modi, says didn’t talk politics

Days after rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday rushed here and met the Prime Minister.

While official word is that he met the Prime Minister to invite him to events being planned to honour former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, party leaders said the stalled AIADMK merger talks could have been discussed. Panneerselvam had met the Prime Minister last week.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by one of his relatives, who has been identified as Manickam. Sources said the merger talks could gain momentum now. “We have extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for a function to unveil a portrait of J Jayalalithaa and also to the centenary celebrations of MGR,” Palaniswami said after a nearly hour-long meeting with Modi at his residence.

The event the state government is planning to organise to mark the culmination of the year-long birth centenary celebrations honouring MGR, a former Chief Minister, is in December.

Palaniswami wants the Prime Minister to be the chief guest of the event.

The Chief Minister said there was no discussion on politics. He said he also submitted a detailed memorandum to the Prime Minister, pointing out various issues faced by the state.

Release of pending funds from the Centre, exemption of Tamil Nadu students from the NEET examination and the setting up of an AIIMS in the state were some of the demands.

