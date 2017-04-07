After Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav also blames SP feud

Akhilesh Yadav. (File) Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Holding the family fued as the reason behind the party’s poll debacle, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Thursday claimed “he had warned everybody (in the party) that they are going to realise what has happened only after everything is spoiled”.

This comes days after SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav also blamed the family fued behind the party’s rout in the polls.

Speaking at party’s state executive meeting Thursday, sources claimed Akhilesh said that several persons had told him during elections that “reports on SP leaders’ cars travelling between between 5, K D Marg (official CM residence) to 5, V D Marg (Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence) had sent out a poor message”.

“Akhilesh said that on the occasion of party’s silver jubilee celebrations last year, he had said that some people will come to know after everything in SP is spoiled… and it has happened,” said a leader, who was a part of the meeting.

At the meeting, meanwhile, a proposal was passed that action be taken against those who had indulged in “indiscipline”.

During polls, Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav had spoken about forming a party after poll results were declared. However, he later backtracked.

During the meet, SP leader Rajpal Singh introduced a proposal that some seniors had indulged in indiscipline by speaking of a new party and damaged the SP’s image. The proposal stated that SP was united under Akhilesh’s leadership. Some also complained that SP suffered because some seniors opposed the party candidates.

“The party passed a resolution that action should be taken against such people … No name was not mentioned but everybody knows that Shivpal had said that he will form a new party after poll results,” said a leader who was present in the meeting. “Akhilesh said it seems that some strict action is needed to be taken.”

“On poll results, Akhilesh said SP did not lose against BJP but against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS. The SP had contested election on the agenda of development but BJP created anti-Yadav and anti-Muslim agenda, giving communal colour to every issue. Akhilesh said he does not require certificate from BJP for being secular and nationalist,” said a leader.

“He also said that complaints about possibility of EVMs being tampered with were received and party will demand ballot papers be used in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in other states,” the leader added.

“It has been decided that party will contest the elections in future on the agenda of development and protest against anti-people decision of the BJP-led state and central governments.” said SP spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’.

