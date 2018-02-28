After MP, Haryana proposes death penalty for rapists of girls below 12 years

The state Cabinet shall now be taken up in the forthcoming Budget Session of the Assembly, scheduled to commence from March 5. (Representational) The state Cabinet shall now be taken up in the forthcoming Budget Session of the Assembly, scheduled to commence from March 5. (Representational)

After Madhya Pradesh, now Haryana has proposed to punish rapists of girls below 12 years with a maximum punishment of death penalty. Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to introduce this stringent provision by passing the amendments in December 2017.

The state Cabinet on Tuesday took this decision, which shall now be taken up in the forthcoming Budget Session of the Assembly, scheduled to commence from March 5. Once passed by the Assembly, it shall be sent for President’s assent.

The State Cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also decided to introduce stringent punishment for offences, including outraging modesty of a woman and stalking. Both the offences shall attract a maximum punishment of seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine.

The proposal was first mooted by Haryana DGP B S Sandhu. “In most of such crimes, accused are known to the victim. Such stringent provisions, if introduced in the existing law, shall serve as a deterrent,” Sandhu told The Indian Express.

“In case of a rape or gangrape of a woman up to 12 years of age, the offence shall now be punishable with death or rigorous imprisonment of not less than 14 years that may extend to imprisonment for life, i.e. for remainder period of persons’s natural life and will also be liable for fine,” the State Cabinet decided on Tuesday, while proposing to insert a provision under Section 376AA of the Indian Penal Code.

