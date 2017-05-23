After Modi’s mann ki baat: Now Jann Ki Baat to seek response on government policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been reaching out to the masses though his radio address Mann Ki Baat, will now get the people’s feedback on his government’s policies on “Jann Ki Baat”.

The initiative will be part of the 20-day celebrations to mark the NDA government’s third anniversary, Union Minister Smriti Irani and party general secretary Arun Singh said.

Through Jann ki Baat, people can record their feedback on the performance of the government, Irani said.

With Modi flagging off the celebrations at a function in Guwahati on May 26, BJP chief ministers and other leaders will visit states ruled by political rivals. While UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Bihar, his MP counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Karnataka and Odisha.

Singh said 330 BJP MPs, 11 chief ministers, five deputy chief ministers, ministers in state governments, and BJP functionaries will participate in these programmes. “They will each hold two events in states outside their home state. They would also organise events in their home state and constituencies,” he said. Singh added that BJP’s NDA allies will be involved in celebrations organised by the government.

The Making of Developed India (MODI) will be one of the seven major events during the anniversary celebrations. During the event, people, especially youths, will be informed about various government schemes and urged to download the related apps on their mobiles, Irani said.

Asked about the lynching in Jharkhand and the violence in Saharanpur, Irani said that the two state governments had taken strict action against the accused.

