After Mufti’s appeal for talks with Pak, ally BJP says time not right

Six soldiers and one civilian were killed in an attack on Sunjuwan camp in Jammu and Kashmir (Express Photo) Six soldiers and one civilian were killed in an attack on Sunjuwan camp in Jammu and Kashmir (Express Photo)

A day after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for dialogue between India and Pakistan to end civilian casualties in cross-border firing and militant violence, Bharatiya Janata Party who is in alliance with Peoples Democratic Party in the state government said on Tuesday that time is not suitable for it in view of neighbouring country’s open support to terrorists.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, BJP’s chief spokesperson in the state, Sunil Sethi said that amidst the sound of bullets and missiles and spilt blood, a certain class is advocating for talks between Pakistan and India and advocating that latter must take forward step for it. “It is not at all suitable at the time when Pakistan is openly supporting militants for carrying out attacks in the state and especially when the slain militants who attacked Sunjwan military station hailed from across the border,” he added.

Sethi said that the whole nation stands with security forces against Pakistan and “talks at this time with a rogue state will only lower the morale of Indian security agencies who have been fighting to contain militant activities and maintain peace.” Pointing out that holding talks with Pakistan on any matter and at any time totally falls in the domain of Central government with no scope of interference by any other, he said that this can be considered only when neighbouring country stops supporting subversive acts in the region and the environment is conducive to discuss with it the issue of getting back Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir as per resolution adopted by the Indian Parliament.

The BJP leader also criticized National Conference MLA Mohammad Akbar Lone for raising pro-Pak slogans in the Legislative Assembly especially when militants had attacked Sunjwan military station. It is a serious matter and cannot be ignored, he added and demanded the Assembly Speaker to refer the matter to privilege committee as it is clearly a matter of breach in the privilege of the House. The Speaker can also debar the member until the submission of the report by the privilege committee, he added.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday had pitched for talks between India and Pakistan, saying that she may be portrayed as anti-national by some TV channels, but it does not matter as she cannot let her people die every day. “Baatchit ke bina koi hal nahin hai (there is no alternative to talks),” she said in the Legislative Assembly.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App