After MCD poll win, BJP tastes defeat in bypolls in 2 wards

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Hardly a month after its massive victory in the MCD polls, the BJP today failed to open its account in the bypolls for two wards where the Congress and AAP candidates emerged victorious. The Maujpur ward in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) was won by the AAP candidate Reshma who defeated Congress’ Rekha Sharma by a margin of 699 votes. The BJP came third with its candidate Suman Sharma managing to obtain 5,763 votes.

The ward falls under Seelampur Assembly segment under North East Delhi Parliamentary seat represented by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. The ward was won by BJP in last MCD elections in 2012.

In Sarai Pipal Thala ward of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Congress candidate Mukesh Goel defeated the BJP candidate Mangat Ram Sharma by a margin of 2,743 votes.

Goel was Leader of Opposition in the previous NDMC House of councillors.

The twin defeats of the BJP, though small in quantum, have come close on the heels of its spectacular victory in MCD polls last month. The party had bagged 181 of the 270 wards in North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations.

The elections in Maujpur and Sarai Pipal Thala wards were cancelled due to deaths of candidates there.

