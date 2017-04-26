After MCD election drubbing, AAP leadership stands divided over EVM tampering row

Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

In the aftermath of the humiliating defeat in the MCD elections, the Aam Aadmi Party leadership stands divided over the EVM tampering row, with many in the party not ready to blame the voting machines for their defeat. The AAP finished a distant second with 48 wards as the Bharatiya Janata Party overcame anti incumbency to retain power in all the three municipal corporations in the capital with 181 wards.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the BJP for its win but didn’t mention anything about EVM in his congratulatory tweet. Earlier, he had threatened to launch an agitation over alleged “manipulation” of EVMs, an issue he had raised after the AAP’s disappointing performance in the recent Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa. But, there was no word from him on the proposed agitation today.

Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia, however, attributed AAP’s loss to EVM manipulation. Sisodia said that although the party would introspect on reasons behind its defeat, it doesn’t prove EVMs were not tampered with. “Looking at the situation, it seems that there is an EVM wave in Delhi,” Sisodia said.

“There is no reason why people should vote for the BJP (in the MCD polls). We will analyse the reasons behind our defeat. We would have understood had there been a difference of 2-4 seats, but the margin between the two parties can only happen by rigging the EVMs,” Sisodia said.

Disagreeing with the views held by the top brass, a Delhi minister said, “We need to see why we lost in Delhi despite winning 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi just two years ago.”

An MLA from Central Delhi also endorsed the minister’s sentiments. “The reasons are shocking as we did not expect to do so badly. Although the party blames EVMs for the defeat and we need to look into the reasons behind the loss, my view is different. But I shall toe the party line on this,” the MLA said.

Party MP Bhagwant Mann, on the other hand, said there was no use in finding fault with EVMs, adding that the party should instead introspect on the reasons behind its drubbing in Punjab.

Slamming the party leadership for “behaving like a ‘mohalla’ (local) cricket team,” Mann said AAP had committed a “historic blunder” in Punjab in terms of the overall electoral strategy.

AAP Punjab state convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi also echoed similar views raised by Mann.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on: April 26, 2017 7:47 pm