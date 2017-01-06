After Marathas, Maharashtra govt woos OBCs

A Maratha rally in Thane district. (Representational image) A Maratha rally in Thane district. (Representational image)

After reaching out to the Maratha community, the state government has turned its focus on the Other Backward Classes (OBC) that wield maximum clout in the electoral politics of Maharashtra.

Highly placed sources in the BJP said the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ decision to set up an independent department for OBCs in Mantralaya was to negate the unrest among the OBCs following sops extended to the Maratha community last month.

The Marathas and OBCs together account for up to 70 per cent of the state’s vote share.

Maharashtra Malli (OBC) Mahasangh president Anil Mahajan said, “The constitution of an independent ministry will help address the concerns of OBCs comprising 400 sub-castes across Maharashtra.”

Though the OBCs enjoy 27 per cent reservation, they believe several social issues concerning them have remained unaddressed. The OBC consolidation through street marches over the last four months was to politically counter the Maratha rallies held across 36 districts of Maharashtra in the recent past.

“The state government is committed to ensuring inclusive growth of all communities. The holistic developmental of people cannot be compromised,” Fadnavis had earlier said.