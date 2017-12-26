After Magenta line inauguration by PM Modi, Samajwadi Party accuses BJP of ‘usurping’ credit for its projects

PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a function on the inauguration of the Noida Delhi Metro Rail’s Magenta Line in Amity University campus on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a function on the inauguration of the Noida Delhi Metro Rail’s Magenta Line in Amity University campus on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of trying to “usurp the credit” the predecessor government deserved for various projects.

SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhary said the Magenta line of the Delhi Metro, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Christmas, had already been launched by the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on December 15, 2016. He also accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of putting roadblocks in the completion of the Noida segment of the Metro.

Chowdhary said that Akhilesh Yadav had not only inaugurated the Botanical Garden-Kalindi Kunj Metro Line but had also laid the foundation stone of the Noida sector 71 to Noida Knowledge Park-5 Metro line. In the past nine months since it came to power, the Yogi Adityanath government has in fact only been inaugurating schemes and projects which were completed by the SP government between 2012-17, he said.

Samajwadi Party leaders cite the example of the Lucknow Metro and a super child and mother hospital in Lucknow also as cases where the SP government deserved the credit but the BJP was trying to take it.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a dig at the inauguration of the Metro section. He tweeted: “Ab is naye raaj mein chala naye dohon ka daur, kaam kisi aur ka, feeta kate koi aur” (Under the new regime there is a new habit taking place, people are cutting ribbons of projects undertaken by someone else).

