After letter from MEA, Pakistan skips global fisherfolk meet

The general assembly of World Forum of Fisher People (WFFP) did not see participation from Pakistan as a result of “political interference in bringing fisher folk of Pakistan to India” by Ministry of External Affairs, the WFFP has said. The six-day programme in Delhi, which started on November 15, saw participation of delegates from more than 50 countries. The sessions focused on presentations by member countries on the status of fisheries and discussions on “ocean grabbing”, theme for the 7th General Assembly.

The MEA in a letter dated July 3, 2017, to National Fishworkers’ Forum, said: “The Ministry has no objection from political angle for the proposed event….” but added, “this Ministry does not recommend participation from Pakistan in the proposed event.”

In a statement, the WFFP said, “The Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, GoI indicated that while the Ministry did not object to the proposed event with appropriate clearance from other concerned ministries, it specifically indicated that it would not recommend the participation of the representatives from fisherworkers organisations from Pakistan at the programme.” The statement added that this was the first time Pakistan did not participate in a WFFP general assembly.

This comes at a time when a number of fishermen have allegedly been apprehended by border security agencies off the coast of Gujarat — the most recent incident took place on November 11 when BSF apprehended three fishermen, seizing their boats from Harami Nala creek area along the India-Pakistan border.

The statement added, “With this intent, the Government of India sent a clear signal to the conference hosts and organisers, the National Fisherworkers Forum, that attempting to pursue visas for fellow fishers from Pakistan would jeopardize the entire conference.” The statement expressed the WFFP members expressed “disappointment at this attempt by the government” to prevent “dialogue” between the fisherfolk of India and Pakistan.

