  • After Lenin and Periyar, now Ambedkar statue in Uttar Pradesh vandalised

The Dalit community in the area had blocked the traffic in the morning. The protest was lifted after the locals were assured that a new statue will soon be installed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 7, 2018 7:01 pm
After Lenin and Periyar, now Ambedkar statue in Uttar Pradesh vandalised Ambedkar statue vandalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district (Source: ANI)
Two days after Lenin’s statue was razed in Tripura and a statue of Periyar was broken in Tamil Nadu, an idol of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized in Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday night. The incident took place in Meerut district’s Khurd village. Senior district officials rushed to the spot and security forces were deployed in large numbers.

The Dalit community in the area had blocked the traffic in the morning. The protest was lifted after the locals were assured that a new statue will soon be installed. “The statue is being replaced. Investigation is being done and those responsible will be identified soon,” a police official said, reported news agency ANI.

Reacting to the violence spurting out of vandalism, the Home Ministry issued an advisory asking the states to be on alert. It has also directed the states to ensure the DM and SSPs are given personal responsibility to prevent any untoward incidents.

After Lenin and Periyar, now Ambedkar statue in Uttar Pradesh vandalised Security was beefed up in Khurd village after locals started protesting  (Source:ANI)

Earlier in the day, condemning the incidents of vandalism in several parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that stern action will be taken against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, BSP Chief Mayawati asked the BJP to stop the “drama” of issuing statements, and take steps instead to end the violence. “The spate of political violence and hatred started after the installation of new governments in the north-eastern states needs to be condemned… It is because of this kind of politics that there is tension and insecurity all around,” she added.

  1. B
    Blex
    Mar 7, 2018 at 8:24 pm
    The actions of BJP and rSS will divide the nation Already it was on caste,religion, state,gender n even not sparing food..
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Gurvinder Singh
      Mar 7, 2018 at 8:11 pm
      It's a chain that started with demolition of Babri. Bhima Koregaon was another attempt. It continues with Lenin, Periyar and now Ambedkar .....
      (11)(0)
      Reply
      1. shaila shaila
        Mar 7, 2018 at 8:01 pm
        Only one party gained from this kind of nonsense ,hatred and violence.That is the B J P R S S and their various branches along with the B J P workers are responsible for all this.Mr Modi can not fool us all.He has failed badly.He has to go for India to survive as one united country.
        (4)(0)
        Reply
        1. Pravin Kurdekar
          Mar 7, 2018 at 8:00 pm
          your reporter forgot Shyamaprasad Mukharjee's statue vandalism. This shows what you are and what you stand for.
          (1)(1)
          Reply
          1. G
            Giri Gowda
            Mar 7, 2018 at 7:59 pm
            It cant be a of RSS or BJP's disciplined cadres.. It is done none other than the loosers in the recent elections
            (3)(3)
            Reply
            1. Gurvinder Singh
              Mar 7, 2018 at 8:16 pm
              RSS - One can agree. BJP is inspired by their philosophy only. BJP is disciplined !!! Ridiculous.
              (2)(0)
              Reply
