After L-G’s directions, Delhi government department chalks out plan to fill up vacant posts

Lt Governor Anil Baijal (Express) Lt Governor Anil Baijal (Express)

The services department of Delhi government has chalked out an action plan to fill up vacant posts in various departments, autonomous bodies and agencies, following the direction of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who had taken a serious view of the issue. In the national capital, matters related to services department come under the Lt Governor.

The department deals with the service matters of IAS officers of the Delhi government, DANI Civil Service officers and those belonging to Delhi Administration Subordinate Services cadre and stenographers cadre. The services department has issued office memorandums to all heads of departments and apprised them of the plan to fill up vacant posts under both direct and promotional quota in their respective departments in a time-bound manner.

The move came days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Baijal and cited over 36,000 vacancies across departments and institutions of the Delhi government, saying he can do nothing due to lack of control over “services”. “Wherever the process of direct recruitment is held up due to the reason of non-availability/pendency of amendment of recruitment rules, the department should complete the process of framing/amendment of recruitment rules and issue the notification on or before December 31,” the memorandum stated.

It also said in cases where consultation with the UPSC is necessary, notification should be issued on or before March 31 next year. The instructions issued on the direction of the L-G also stated that the department concerned should review the pending court cases in a regular manner so as to speed up the recruitment process.

“Wherever the posts are not required, the departments shall submit the proposal for abolition of the posts with justification to the competent authority on or before December 15,” the memorandum stated. In another memorandum on recruitment under promotional quota, the services department said the vacancies will be filled up on ad-hoc basis based on seniority.

“For example, if there are 100 vacancies available for promotion, the first 100 employees as per the seniority list shall be promoted irrespective of their category i.e General/SC/ST. “The department should also mention in the promotion orders that the present promotion is subject to the final outcome of the pending cases in the Supreme Court of India and the decisions of GoI (Government of India) in this regard,” it stated.

