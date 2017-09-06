After killing 2 men, stray bull dies of ‘shock’ due to ‘excessive running’; probe ordered

A probe has been ordered into the death of a stray bull, which killed two persons and injured five others before getting caught by locals and teams from the forest and animal husbandry departments, in Hasanpur area of Amroha late on Monday night. The animal died early on Tuesday morning. Two of the injured, who are in serious condition, have been referred to Delhi and Meerut, respectively. District Magistrate, Amroha, Navneet Singh Chahal said: “A two-member team comprising the chief veterinary officer (CVO) and a magistrate-rank officer has been formed to conduct inquiry into the reasons behind the death of the bull. Action will be taken based on the finding and the autopsy report, which is awaited.”

A three-member team of veterinarians conducted the autopsy, with a senior doctor saying the bull appears to have died due to “hypovolemic shock” following excessive running. Locals and others had chased the bull for several hours before it was caught. Station House Officer of Hasanpur police station Santosh Kumar Singh, who was involved in catching the bull, said the animal had first killed one Bhagwat Singh early on Monday morning when the man was working in his field at Deyawali Khalsa village. The animal later attacked Seth Singh and Arto Devi of the same village.

Villagers chased the bull, which entered neighbouring Ganga Choli village and killed Ram Bharose. Following this, the bull reached Alipur Khadar village and injured Laxmi Devi, before attacking one Brahma Singh of Chak Ke Maria village and Kalua Prajapati at Matani village, the SHO added.

The SHO said that local residents had panicked following the incidents, and police officers, including Amroha SP Santosh Kumar Mishra, rushed to the village where the animal was last spotted. “Locals along with teams of police, forest department and animal husbandry department started chasing the bull, but it took several hours to catch it. Veterinarians injected the animal and brought it to the district veterinary hospital. About five hours later, we were informed the bull died this morning,” said Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App