After Kasol, Himachal HC cracks whip for 55 hotels at Dharamshala, orders closure

After ordering shut down of all unauthorised hotels and restaurants at Kasol in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the closure of 55 hotels which have been operating at Dharamshala and Mcleodganj without registration and necessary approvals.

Dharamshala and Mcleodganj has seen large number of hotels coming-up in past five years to encash on increased tourists influx during the summer and winter months, and also during cricket matches at HPCA stadium.

A order was passed by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, after hearing on some petitions relating to illegal hotels and establishments operating without obtaining approvals.

“At least 49+6 establishments needs to be shut down forthwith. This we say so for the reason that not only such establishments are compulsorily required to be registered under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development and Registration Act, 2002, but also have to seek consent to operate under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, which they have not got” said the order.

The court also ordered that the electricity for all 55 establishments be disconnected forthwith. The identity of such establishments was not in dispute as was also evident from the affidavit filed in the court in response to court’s orders for inspection.

“Kush Sharma, Dy. Advocate General undertakes to communicate the order to the Deputy Commissioner, Dharamshala and Superintendent of Police, Dharamshala, who shall ensure compliance of the order in letter and spirit. Also water connections of these establishments will be disconnected by Municipal Corporation, Dharamshala” the court added in its order.

The high court also asked for immediate inspections of adjoining tourist place such as Mcleodganj and Naddi within a period of three days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App