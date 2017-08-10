After Jairam Ramesh, Mani Shankar Aiyar calls for introspection, says Congress ‘should look at reality’

After Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised concerns over the party’s current fate, senior Congress leader and former union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar has also spoken out on the issue asking for introspection. “Congressmen should look at reality. We have only 44 MPs and have faced serious setbacks,” he told news agency ANI.
Ramesh had ruffled quite a few feathers in the party’s senior leaders circle by saying that the Congress was facing an “existential crisis.” He also questioned the way party members were dealing with the current political fate of the Congress. “I would say that the Congress is facing an existential crisis. It is not an electoral crisis. The party really is in deep crisis,” he told news agency PTI.
Former environment minister had also remarked that “the Sultanate has gone, but we behave as if we are sultans still.” Stressing on the need for new strategies, Ramesh had said the Congress needed to understand that they were against PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. “They think differently, they act differently, and if we are not flexible in our approach, we will become irrelevant, frankly,” he told PTI.
Without backing up Ramesh directly, Manish Shankar Aiyar on Thursday said the Congress needed to focus on his intention. “More important than the expression Jairam used, he said Congress needs new ideas new thoughts, new methods of working, new ways,” Aiyar was quoted as saying ANI.
Unlike Aiyar, some of the Congress leaders on Tuesday disagreed with Ramesh’s comments. “A few Congress leaders who came through the back doors, enjoyed the fruits of power and occupied high positions in the Congress governments feel that the Congress is facing an existential crisis as the party is out of power in the Centre and most states,” former Union minister K V Thomas told The Indian Express.
Congress MP M Veerappa Moily said Ramesh had “grossly crossed the limits of discipline in the party.” “We have toiled for this party for the last 50 years and we know what it is… the pain, pain of the leadership and pain of the workers… rank and file. And people who have not undergone the pain and agony… of working in the Congress and only enjoyed the pleasure of power, only they can make such statements,” he told The Indian Express.
- Aug 10, 2017 at 7:11 pmFolks like Verappa Moily and KV Thomas are like the proverbial ostrich with its head in the sand! being hardcore sycophants they cant see the writing on the wall! Even MSI has seen it... the bottom line is that the Congress must get past the fake Gandhis if it has any chance to resurrect!Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 7:10 pmMr. Jairam Ramesh Mr. Manishankar Aiyyar... Both of them are bonafide in their expressions about the existing state of Congress. "Others" are just flatters!Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 7:09 pm"...needed to focus on new ideas and strategies." new ideas and strategies - how Mani Shanker Aiyer expects from deadwood?!Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 7:04 pmAiyer is the man who wanted Mr Modi to open a tea stall outside AICC meeting. The congmen left no stone unturned to see Modi and Amit Shah behind bars during the period spanning 2004 to 2014. They coined a new term called " saffron terror" only to give covering fire to the jihadis and the mad mullas. The sins committed by the congis has led the party to this state. The time was just waiting for a Modi to rise on the national scene to give a strong punch-on-the-face to this party---a party which had Subhash Bose and Arvindo Ghosh and Tilak as its presidents in the past. WHAT A FALLReply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 7:00 pmthey are both south indians and so they must have have thought of this before putting it on paper.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 6:59 pmHas anybody asked this question what is wrong in Sachin Pilot or Scindia as the leader of Congress and a PM candidate. Both are outspoken, have better political sense than Rahul Gandhi and can take Congress to new heights bringing back the lost glory. What is Congress going to do with Rahul baba, he is not even 1/100th of the intellect and capability of Sachin Pilot or Scindia. They are the scions, they look like Royalty and respectful, Rahul Baba looks like a useless man in front of both. These two are worthy alternative to Rahul Pappu and they must be saying this at their home but not in public.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 7:02 pmSonia Gandhi should do a change throw out Rahul and bring in Sachin Pilot and Scindia. Keep the legacy of the party alive. If today both of them stand in a fair selection process and party members vote without any fear they will vote for either Sachin Pilot or Scindia.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 7:04 pmWhy no one in Congress second that in the party. Get rid of Rahul bring in Sachin Pilot or Scindia.
- Aug 10, 2017 at 6:58 pmMani Shankar Iyer is the biggest hole this side of the Suex Canal. This man should be charged for sedition - for going to ask for Pakistan's help to topple the Modi Govt!Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 6:58 pmPatience's a key ingredient of politics and if leaders of high rank loose faith What will be the fate of party workerReply
