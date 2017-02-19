After INLD call to re-dig SYL canal, Punjab deploys police

The Punjab government today deployed forces at Kapoori and Shambu border in Patiala district, about 30 km from here, in the wake of Haryana’s Indian National Lok Dal’s call to redig the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal from February 23. “We have mobilised forces at Kapoori and Sambhu border today,” Patiala zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) B Chander Sekhar told PTI.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He said Punjab police has also taken up the matter with their Haryana counterpart so as to maintain law and order.

Besides, the Punjab government has sought 20 companies of Paramilitary Forces from the Centre, he said, adding they will also reach the state soon.

The steps have been taken to prevent any face-off between INLD workers and some radical outfits in Punjab, including Dal Khalsa, as people in the border state are against the digging or construction of the SYL canal.

Chander Sekhar also chaired a meeting of senior officials of Mohali, Patiala and Sangrur districts to supervise the arrangements of police deployment.

After recent Apex court verdict on the SYL canal issue favouring Haryana in terms of water sharing, INLD leader Abhay Chautala had announced his party workers will assemble at Ambala on February 23 and march towards Punjab for the purpose of digging the SYL canal.

“SYL is lifeline for Haryana…even the Supreme Court has given its verdict in favour of Haryana,” Chautala had said.

The Punjab Police has decided to seal the state border within a couple of days to thwart any untoward move from the other side.

INLD’s announcement to redig the canal drew sharp reactions from ruling Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab which hit back asking the party not to indulge in provocative activities.

SAD maintained it will never let the project complete “as it would deprive the farmers of Punjab of their own waters”.

“The issue of the SYL is dead once and for all as the Punjab Assembly and SAD-BJP government of the state has passed resolutions for restoration of the land acquired for the project,” Punjab Cabinet Minister and SAD spokesman, Daljit Singh Cheema, had said.

He said as the land acquired for the project has been restored to the original owners and it is now in the possession of the farmers of Punjab.

He said the issue is “more of life and death for not only the farmers of the Punjab but for the all Punjabis as the state was already witnessing depletion of the water table in the recent years”.

Cheema further said it was “most unfortunate” thing that political parties from neighbouring Haryana are resorting to “provocative actions” by issuing statements on digging of canal.

Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his Deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal have announced on multiple occasions that the SAD is committed to safeguard waters of the state.