After India’s 350 ft flag, Pakistan to hoist 400 ft tall flag at Wagah border

After India made news earlier this year by installing the tallest flag in the country on India-Pakistan border in Attari, Punjab, Pakistan has now decided to go one step forward. The Pakistani government is planning to hoist the eighth largest flag in the world near Wagah. While the flag hoisted by India this year stood at 350 feet, Pakistan’s flag will be 50 feet taller.

According to a report in Pakistan daily The News, the 400 feet tall and 120 feet wide flag will be hoisted in a park adjacent to Wagah border. The work of cutting down trees to clear space for the flag installation has already begun. Read about India’s flag here.

The estimated cost of the flag installed by Punjab government in Attari was Rs 350 crore. The Pakistan Rangers had conveyed their objection to BSF over installation of the flag close to the border calling it a violation of international treaties.

Also, the flag hoisted by Punjab government has been replaced four times because of damages due to high-wind speed and extreme weather conditions. Following which, the trust responsible for maintenance of the flag decided to replace it with a smaller one.

The Attari-Wagah border in Punjab is a popular tourist site as thousands gather there every evening to witness the beating retreat ceremony as the flags are lowered.

