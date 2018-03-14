After Indian diplomats targeted, Pak puts out Delhi incident video

This video was shot by the Pakistani diplomat in the car. (Representational) This video was shot by the Pakistani diplomat in the car. (Representational)

Amid allegations of intimidation and harassment of Indian and Pakistani diplomats and their families in recent weeks, the Pakistan High Commission circulated a video Tuesday, showing a diplomat’s car being blocked by a slow-moving car in New Delhi.

The Pakistanis claimed the incident took place while the diplomat was returning to his home in Vasant Vihar. High Commission officials alleged that this was done by Indian security and intelligence agencies. The video shows a white Maruti car driving slowly, in front of the Pakistan diplomat’s car, blocking the way. This chokes the traffic and drivers from other vehicles are seen asking those in the Maruti car to speed up. Two persons on a scooter are also seen blocking the way, and asking other car drivers to move on.

This video was shot by the Pakistani diplomat in the car. A man taking photographs was also clicked by the Pakistani diplomat. This comes days after several complaints of harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has written four note verbale to the Ministry of External Affairs, alleging specific incidents of harassment of diplomats, their family members and Indian workers in the High Commission.

One of the allegations pertains to children of a Pakistan counsellor who were allegedly “harassed, obstructed and blocked” by “unknown persons… while they were on their way from British School to home”. Tuesday’s incident has also been reported to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. There was no official comment from the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to sources, the Indian High Commissioner’s car was recently stopped by Pakistani agencies in the middle of a busy road to prevent him from attending a lunch hosted by the Bohra community in Karachi, where he had gone to attend a literature festival. Sources said Indian diplomats and officials in Islamabad were being subjected to increased hostility, harassment and intimidation and this had been intimated to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sources said that the Pakistan government was placing roadblocks in completion of the Indian High Commission’s residential complex in Islamabad. Indian diplomats and families, sources said, continue to reside in different parts of Islamabad, compromising their security and safety. In view of such an atmosphere, many families have returned to India.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express has learnt that the application of Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, for membership of the Islamabad Club has been stalled by the Pakistan government since it wants membership of Delhi Gymkhana and Delhi Golf Club for its diplomats in New Delhi.

The Pakistan government has also insisted that “the membership fee and monthly charges of both clubs combined should be equal to the Islamabad Club”. Diplomatic sources told The Indian Express that the proposal for reciprocal membership of clubs in New Delhi was shared by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Indian High Commission on February 16.

