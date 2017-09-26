After husband, wife too joins monkhood in Surat

The Rathores of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh belong to the Shwetambar sect of Jains. (Source: Express photo) The Rathores of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh belong to the Shwetambar sect of Jains. (Source: Express photo)

Two days after her husband took the vows of Jain monkhood, 30-year-old Anamika Rathore on Monday took diksha along with five others in Surat.

Anamika was set to renounce the world with her husband, 31-year-old Sumit Rathore, but had to postpone it as some legal formalities were to be completed regarding the guardianship and custody of their three-year-old daughter Ibhya.

Ibhya was formally adopted by her maternal grandparents on Monday. After which Anamika took diksha from Jain Achararya Ramlalji Maharaj. The Rathores of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh belong to the Shwetambar sect of Jains .

The couple’s decision to join monkhood, leaving behind their three-year-old daughter, had sparked debate about infringement of the rights of their child, with several activists complaining to various commissions. Acting on a letter from the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR), the police and Surat District Child Protection Officer have begun probes into it.

