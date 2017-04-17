After hijack threat, three airports put on high alert

CISF sources said security protocols at these airports had been brought on a par with arrangements done for the Republic Day and the Independence Day. (Express Photo) CISF sources said security protocols at these airports had been brought on a par with arrangements done for the Republic Day and the Independence Day. (Express Photo)

After an email warning about a possible hijack of planes, international airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai were put on high alert by the state police concerned and the CISF on Sunday.

CISF sources said security protocols at these airports had been brought on a par with arrangements done for the Republic Day and the Independence Day. On Saturday night, Mumbai Police received an email, purportedly sent by a Hyderabad-based woman, who claimed to have overheard six men telling each other that “all 23 people have to split from here and board flights in three cities and hijack planes”.

CISF officials said the email could eventually turn out to be a hoax but could not be ignored at this moment and all possible measures to secure airports were being taken. “The unidentified woman wrote in the e-mail that what she heard could be ‘true or not’ but she chose to inform the authorities as she felt it was her duty so as a citizen,” an officer said.

The contents of the e-mail were shared by Mumbai Police with all security and intelligence agencies and a meeting of all stakeholders at these airports was subsequently convened with the input being declared specific and actionable, the officer said.

Special anti-sabotage sweeps were carried out at the airports since early on Sunday and security agencies, including the CISF, had enhanced passenger scrutiny, baggage scanning, pre-embarkation checks, secondary ladder point checking and patrols to thwart any bid to storm the airports.

The CISF has also pressed into service its sniffer dog squads and quick reaction commando teams for undertaking sanitisation drills at the airports, the officials said. “However, there is no reason to panic and all operations at these airports will be conducted as normally as possible so that passengers don’t face any problem,” a senior officer said.

