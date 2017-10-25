After High Court nod, women can now work in liquor outlets in Kerala

On directions of the Kerala High Court, women can now work at liquor outlets in the state alongside men. (File Photo) On directions of the Kerala High Court, women can now work at liquor outlets in the state alongside men. (File Photo)

On directions of the Kerala High Court, women can now work at liquor outlets in the state alongside men. Several women had approached the top court seeking its nod to help find jobs at liquor outlets owned by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation and other agencies, which were exclusively earlier by men.

They argued that basic principles of the constitution providing equal opportunities to both men and women were being violated. They had found a place in the PSC rank list for jobs of peon/helper. Presently, women are working in administrative sections of the KSBC.

There were reports that the state’s excise department was planning to amend certain sections of the Kerala abkari shops rules 2002 and foreign liquor rules 2002 so as to allow women to find employment at liquor outlets.

