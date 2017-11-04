After heat over Dalai Lama visit, China’s Foreign Minister likely to come in December

Chinese minister Wang Yi Chinese minister Wang Yi

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit India in December, in what could be his first visit after he put off the the one scheduled this April following the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Sources said Wang’s visit could take place in the second week of December.

Wang will visit India for the Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers’ trilateral meeting, which is likely to be held here “very soon”, the government indicated on Friday. “I cannot announce at this stage but, may be, very soon we will make an announcement,” Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in reply to a question on the issue.

The RIC meeting was planned for April this year in New Delhi but had to be postponed since the Chinese foreign minister did not confirm his participation — Beijing was upset with New Delhi at the time over the Dalai Lama’s trip to Arunachal Pradesh, as was first reported by The Indian Express. China, however, maintained that the meeting was cancelled due to scheduling problems.

Wang’s likely visit next month comes in the wake of China blocking consensus on Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar’s designation as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council.

Raveesh Kumar said India’s concern over the issue has been raised with the Chinese side at various levels, including at the highest. However, he did not categorically say whether India raised the issue after China recently blocked a proposal moved by the US, the UK and France to ban Azhar. “I think the decision by a country to block a consensus should not be seen as an end to our counter-terrorism efforts. What is important is that it does not, in any way, take away our resolve to fight terrorism,” Kumar said at a media briefing.

Kumar said India will continue to work with like-minded countries to fight terrorism. “It will not impact our resolve to fight terror…to keep Indian territory safe,” he said, referring to China’s decision.

