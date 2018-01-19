After Harshita Dahiya, another Haryana folk singer Mamta Sharma murdered

Mamta Sharma Mamta Sharma

Three months after Haryana folk singer Harshita Dahiya was shot dead in Sonipat district, another folk singer, Mamta Sharma (45), was found dead in the fields of Baniyani in Rohtak district on Thursday, with injuries from a sharp weapon on her neck.

Rohtak SP Pankaj Nain claimed the case has almost been solved. “She was probably killed by one of her acquaintances who will be arrested soon,” he said.

“It appears the body was thrown in the fields after her murder at some other place,” said Rajender, the SHO of Kalanaur police station where an FIR has been registered.

Mamta’s son Bharat told The Indian Express that her mother used to give performances at jagrans (religious functions) for the last six years. She had been missing since Sunday (January 14).

“On Sunday morning, she left home with an associate artiste Mohit for a programme at Gohana’s Gaushala. When she was on the way in a car, somebody in another car indicated to stop the car. They took her with them. We could not contact her after that,” Bharat said in a statement to the police.

