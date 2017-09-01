After Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s fall, other deras in Doaba out to woo his followers

Dera Sach Khand Ballan has around 15 lakh followers from four districts of Doaba region alone. Express Dera Sach Khand Ballan has around 15 lakh followers from four districts of Doaba region alone. Express

Following the 20-year jail term for Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim after he was found guilty of raping his two women followers, other big deras in Punjab and their followers have started wooing Ram Rahim followers to join them, saying there are several good deras available for the “cheated and defrauded”.

In fact, on Wednesday, a few Sirsa dera followers joined Dera Sach Khand Ballan, the biggest dera of Ravidassia community which has around 15 lakh followers from four districts of Doaba region itself. The dera head, Sant Niranjan Das, was present in the sanctum sanctorum when Sirsa dera followers underwent Naamdaan, a formal ceremony to join the dera. Naamdaan is usually held on Wednesdays in the presence of Sant Niranjan Das. Among those who underwent Naamdaan Dera Ballan on Wednesday were five women who had come from Firozpur district. Asked if they had visited this dera earlier too, they said they were Sirsa dera followers but now their families had decided to leave that.

Asked what was the hurry to join another dera, the women said they had to join another dera after leaving the Sirsa dera and that they had come here at the instance of their neighbours in Baghewala village of Ferozepur district.

Gian Chand, a senior worker with Dera Ballan, said, “We welcome those who come for taking ‘Naamdaan’ and we never go into their details. It is a centre of spiritual awakening and we do not discourage anyone.” Minders and devotees at the Dera Ballan were at pains to explain how their guru was wholly different from Ram Rahim. “To mention the name of our guru along with him (Ram Rahim) would be a big insult of our dera,” said Bakhsho, one of the devotees present in dera and who hailed from Santokhpura in Jalandhar.

Atama Ram, another devotee, said their guru always focussed on “spiritualism and social uplift” and lived a simple life. Close to Dera Ballan is another dera, of Baba Jore Nirmal Das. Referring to Ram Rahim episode, followers of this dera said such incidents broke the faith of devotees.

The devotees at Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (DJJS), Nurmahal, too said their dera was a way different from Sirsa dera. “Sirsa dera head wanted to become an actor like Shahrukh Khan by acting in films. His antics were worse than a movie villain,” said a dera follower at Nurmahal. Swami Girdhranand, an official at Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan, said followers should choose their next ‘guru’ with utmost care and wisdom so that they do not fall prey to a charlatan.

A groups of women followers, who had come here from Moga, said they had been visiting this dera for decades. “There are many followers of Sirsa dera from our village. We have asked them to come to Nurmahal dera now,” said Saroj Kumari, one of them. Dera Ballan shot to limelight in 2009 when its deputy head Sant Ramanand was shot dead in Vienna (Austria) allegedly by some radical Sikh groups. Dera head Sant Niranjan Das was also injured badly in the incident. Afterwards, the dera had announced its own separate sect, Ravidassia, and alienated itself from Sikh traditions and replaced Guru Granth Sahib with Amritbani in Ravidasia temples.

During the Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was among the many political who visited this dera, though dera has never been openly supported any political party.

