After Gorakhpur, its Nashik: At least 55 infants died in civil hospital’s newborn care unit in August

“We got sanction for 21 bed new maternal wing, but the problem is that we need to cut a tree and have not got permission till now,” said Dr GM Hole of Nashik Hospital “We got sanction for 21 bed new maternal wing, but the problem is that we need to cut a tree and have not got permission till now,” said Dr GM Hole of Nashik Hospital

At least 55 infants reportedly died in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Nashik Civil Hospital in Maharashtra last month due to lack of adequate ventilators and oxygen cylinders, according to news agency ANI. However, as per a PTI report, the hospital authorities have denied that deaths were due to medical negligence.

Reacting to the incident, Dr GM Hole of Nashik hospital told ANI that the main reason behind the 55 deaths is that the hospital has no ventilators. “We got sanction for 21 bed new maternal wing, but the problem is that we need to cut a tree and have not got permission till now,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Nashik Civil Surgeon Suresh Jagdale said that since April, 187 infants have died in the Unit with 55 deaths reported in the month of August. “Most of these deaths occurred because the infants were brought from private hospitals in a stage in which there is less chance of recovery. The deaths were also due to reasons like premature birth and lung weakness,” Jagdale said. There was “no medical negligence” in any of the cases, said the civil surgeon.

“There are 18 incubators and we have to keep two, sometimes three, children in one due to the paucity of space,” Jagdale added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant said, “It is a fact that infants are brought to the government hospital at the last stage.” He further said that a “protocol” would be implemented soon in private and government hospitals.

NCP MLA Jaywantrao Jadhav, who visited the civil hospital on Thursday, said the hospital has to treat more children than its actual capacity. Not a single ventilator set was available in any state civil hospital, including the one at Nashik, Jadhav said.

“Only one newborn should be kept in an incubator to avoid infection, maintain temperature and to treat jaundice. But, at present, the Nashik civil hospital authorities are keeping four infants in one incubator due to lack of adequate facility,” he added.

