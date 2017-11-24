After GI tag, West Bengal govt plans branding of rasogolla

The state govt plans to globally market the brand name ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ with a specific logo. (File) The state govt plans to globally market the brand name ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ with a specific logo. (File)

A week after winning the Geographical Identification (GI) tag for ‘Banglar Rasogolla’, the state government is now planning for the branding of the iconic sweet. The government is mulling a branding policy for rasogolla with set specifications and nutrition parameters for export. It also plans to globally market the brand name ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ with a specific logo. According to government sources, certain specifications were given while applying for the GI tag. The same specifications will have to be maintained while applying for branding, they said.

“The specifications are 269 calories, six grams of protein, 40 grams of carbohydrate, six to eight grams of fat and 200 milligrams of calcium. Only those rasogolla manufacturers whose products match these specifications will get the ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ tag,” a food processing department official said.

“We are planning a policy for branding ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ after we have got GI tag. It will help sweetmakers from Bengal reach out to a global market for our very own rasogolla and its logo. This will help in exports. There is a good demand for rasogolla, not only among the NRIs or Non Resident Bengalis, but among other sections as well,” said a senior state government official. The government is also keen to market the branded rasogolla, not only throughout the country but also abroad in markets, fairs, conferences and international business meets. When asked, state food processing minister Abdur Rezzak Mollah said, “I cannot comment on this right now”, but he did not deny the initiative.

The government is planning to hold a meeting with sweetmeat manufacturers in Bengal soon over the issue. “The specifications which were given out while obtaining the GI tag were suggested by leading sweet manufacturers of Bengal who are engaged in exports. Support for the state government is needed in terms of branding of the sweet,” said Dhiman Das, the great great grandson of rasogolla inventor Nabin Chandra Das, and director of K C Das Private Limited, a popular sweet manufacturer in Kolkata.

However, according to sweet makers in Bengal, only big manufacturers will be able to go for exports since it would require investment and infrastructure. It will be difficult for small or medium sweet makers or sweet shop owners to go for exports, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App