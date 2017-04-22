After expulsion, former Congress leader Barkha Singh to join BJP

Former Congress leader Barkha Singh. Former Congress leader Barkha Singh.

A day after she was expelled, former Congress leader Barkha Shukla Singh is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday. Singh, a former Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women will meet BJP’s national Vice President and Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju on Saturday afternoon, an office bearer of Delhi BJP said. Singh was expelled from the Congress on Friday for undertaking anti-party activities.

On Thursday she resigned from all party posts raising questions over the leadership of Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken. While resigning as chief of DPCC’s women wing, Barkha Singh had said: “Rahul Gandhi is unfit to lead the party.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now