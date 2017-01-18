After DTC fare cuts file, LG Anil Baijal returns NSIT Bill to Delhi govt

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI File Photo)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has returned Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology Bill to the Delhi Assembly asking for reconsideration of the Bill, days after his office sent back the file on slashing DTC bus fares to the AAP government. In June 2015, the Delhi Assembly had passed NSIT bill (amendment) tabled by AAP government, according university status to Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology. After passing the Bill, the House had sent it to Ministry of Home Affairs for approval.

“Lt Governor returned Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology Bill, asking for its reconsideration,” Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told the House today during the ongoing Winter Session.

At present, Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology is affiliated to Delhi University.

Recently, Baijal had returned the file on Delhi government’s ambitious proposal to slash fares of DTC and Cluster buses by 75 per cent, asking the city administration to reconsider it.

While tabling the NSIT Bill in June on floor of the House, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds education portfolio, had said, “Making NSIT a university will cater to thousands of students. At present, there are 3,400 seats in NSIT, but once it becomes a university, there will be 12,000 seats in 4-5 years.”