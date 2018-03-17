After Drabu, son of PDP leader who cautioned Mehbooba Mufti sacked

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy CM Nirmal Singh in Jammu on Friday. PTI Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy CM Nirmal Singh in Jammu on Friday. PTI

A day after senior PDP leader and former minister Peer Hussain warned Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the “coterie of political psychopaths” around her, services of the leader’s son, who was an additional advocate general in the Law Department, were terminated. “The services of Shri Hashim Hussain, additional advocate general, are dispensed forthwith,’’ read an order issued by J&K secretary Abdul Majid Bhat.

During a party at his house in Shangus of Anantnag district, Peer Hussain had in a speech termed the sacking of former J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu as a welcome step. However, he urged the CM that it was not enough and she should also act against the “coterie of political psychopaths” who surround her and have given rise to corruption.

Hussain said the government decision to terminate services of his son is a political vendetta. “I am a founding member of the party and have faced lot of hardship due to affiliation with PDP. I didn’t speak against party, nor did I say anything bad about my party, still political coterie managed the ouster of my son,” he said.

Hussain said that his family had also sacrificed a lot for the party and his two houses were set on fire in south Kashmir. “This decision was also taken by government at the behest of a particular political group, who are known to everyone.”

The leader said the move will not deter him from speaking the truth within the party. “I joined the party when PDP didn’t even have candidates for elections. I am a founding member of the party and will always try to speak facts,” he said.

Hashim was appointed as additional advocate general in 2016 along with dozens of other lawyers, who were related to political leaders and ministers of PDP and BJP. PDP spokesman Rafi Mir feigned ignorance and said the decision must have been taken by the government. “Maybe government must have not required his services now.’’ The move has nothing to do with Hussain’s statement, Mir said. J&K Law Minister Abdul Haq Khan did not respond to calls by The Indian Express. Advocate General Jahangir Iqbal Ganai could not be reached for comment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App