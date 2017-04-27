After DNA tests on 15 bodies fail to identify main accused: CBI asks lab to send all samples

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to conduct DNA tests on all 22 charred bodies recovered from the site of the Jawahar Bagh violence at Mathura to ascertain the identity of Ram Vriksha Yadav, prime accused in the case lodged after 29 people died there on June 2, 2016.

CBI is probing the case as per directions issued by the Allahabad High Court.

On Friday, the CBI had written to the state government’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Lucknow, asking it to send over samples of all the charred bodies. The FSL has so far conducted tests on 15 bodies, including the one police had claimed belonged to Ram Vriksha, without finding a match. It was in the process on conducting tests on seven more.

“After receiving the letter from CBI on Friday, we stopped test on the seven bodies. The agency has asked us in the letter to give all samples to them. We are now waiting for CBI officials to collect the samples,” said Dr S B Upadhyay, director of the Lucknow FSL. He added that they would also submit to CBI the laboratory reports of 15 bodies on which DNA tests have been completed.

Among the 29 people who lost their lives in the violence were then SP (City) Mukul Dwivedi and Farah Police SHO Santosh Yadav. Ram Vriksha and his 3,000-odd armed followers had attacked a police team that had gone to vacate Jawahar Bagh, which they had encroached for over two years, on June 2, 2016. Many of the victims were charred to death after LPG cylinders exploded at the site.

The police had declared one of the charred bodies to be that of Ram Vriksha’s, allegedly on the pretext that his aides had identified it. On June 15, pronouncing the evidence produced by the police as “less credible”, a local court in Mathura had ordered that DNA tests be conducted on the body to ascertain whether it indeed was that of the main accused.

Blood samples of Ram Vriksha’s two sons were collected and sent to a laboratory in Lucknow for a DNA test. After the test failed, the CBI asked the lab to send samples of the other charred bodies.

