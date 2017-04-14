After digging his grave, Kerala atheist kills self

A Kerala atheist, who awaited his death after digging a grave in the courtyard of his house three years ago, hanged himself on Tuesday. A day before he committed suicide, Joseph Konur (70) had asked his relatives and friends to turn up at his house at Munithandu near Adimali in Idukki district. Also a traditional Ayurveda practitioner, he had handed over to his relatives the money required for his burial, which was held without any religious ceremony.

Police said Konur hanged himself from the staircase of his house and left a suicide note which stated that no one was responsible for his death.

“The pain is insufferable. Hence, I am going. Bury my body as per my wish,’’ the suicide note said. Police said Konur had been suffering from age-related ailments.

In fact, Konur had last week asked a worker to clean the grave, said police.

A year ago, Konur had published a book, “Sathythinte Vazhikal,’’ (The Ways of Truth).

Rationalist Sathyan Konattu said Konur had constructed the grave as a mark of protest against religion and rituals. As per Konur’s wish, a copy of “Sathyathinte Vazhikal’’ was placed on his body, before it was lowered into the grave.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now