After dialysis at AIIMS, Arun Jaitley goes home

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday underwent dialysis at AIIMS and left for his residence after the procedure, sources said. Sources at the hospital said that he is still under observation and is likely to undergo renal transplant soon.

A series of medical tests were conducted on the 65-year-old in the last few days ahead of his kidney transplant surgery. Doctors explained that dialysis is required in cases where kidneys are failing, in order to reduce the build up of waste and toxins in the body. This increases the success rate of surgery and the recovery, doctors said.

Initially, the surgery was planned for Sunday, but sources said that Jaitley’s “chemical parameters”, particularly diabetes, forced the doctors to delay the surgery. Jaitley was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro Tower in AIIMS on Friday and has been under observation since Thursday. Tests are being done on him and the donor — whose identity has not been revealed.

The transplant will be carried out by a team of senior doctors from AIIMS led by V K Bansal. Sandeep Guleria, a specialist from Apollo Hospitals and brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, is likely to carry out the operation.

AIIMS refused to comment officially.

