After Delhi, other cities vie for metro train success: Here is a status check

When metro trains of Indian Tier I cities are expanding their routes, Tier II cities are getting their own. A metro train is always considered a prized possession of a city, which promises its inhabitants a fast and convenient commutation, and by 2020 most cities will possess this asset.

Here are the proposed metros in India that are under construction and in fast transition:

Kochi Metro

The Kochi Metro is being built at a cost of Rs 5,181 crores and has started its trial on May 10, 2017. The metro line will cover 25 km from Aluva to Pettah across 22 stations. E. Sreedharan, popularly known as Metro Man, is on board to provide the city with its metro at the earliest. A 13.4 km route from Aluva to Palarivattom is ready to be operational. Another 5 km line from Palarivattom up to Maharaja’s College is proposed to be made operational by August 2017.

Lucknow Metro

The under construction Lucknow Metro will provide the city an environment-friendly atmosphere. The work for the metro line started in September 2014. The total cost of phase 1 and 2 has been earmarked at Rs 6,928 Cr. The first phase is expected to be operational by June 2017. Phase 2 will be started in 2018. In next 25 years, Lucknow Metro plans to cover 140km.

Ahmedabad Metro

Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar Metro (phase-1) was approved in October 2014. The construction started in March 2015 and is expected to be completed by 2020.

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro Rail project (Phase-1) is proposed to span 66.5 km, costing 14,132 Cr. The deadline for completion of the three corridors ends on July 31.

Nagpur Metro

The Nagpur Metro Rail Project will consist of a 38.215 Km-metro corridor having 36 stations and 2 Depots. It is estimated to cost 8,680 Cr. Its construction began in May 2015, and trial is expected by the mid of 2017 and partial commercial operation on line 1 by end of 2018.

Noida Metro

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro, of 29.7 km metro corridor, is likely to go on a trial in December this year and the link will be operational by April 2018. It is expected to have a ridership of 1.2 lakh a day. The line is estimated to cost Rs 5,064 Cr.

Navi Mumbai Metro

Navi Mumbai Metro that extends for 23.40 km line, consisting of 20 metro stations from Belapur to Khandeshwar, is expected to cost Rs 4,163 crore. Its first line is projected to open in May 2018 but is considerably delayed.

Kanpur Metro

The 33 km long Kanpur Metro is estimated at 13,721 Cr, and is likely to be completed around 2020. Kanpur Metro rail has two proposed routes, one is IIT Kanpur to Naubasta and other is Chandra Shekher Azad Agriculture university to Barra-8.

If bullet trains are for the future, metro trains will be dotting the google map of India with their existence in short run.

