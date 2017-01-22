After Delhi and Bihar, BJP to get third ‘talaq’ in Uttar Pradesh: Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo) CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today claimed that the BJP will taste another electoral defeat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the voters of Delhi and Bihar had already given “talaq” to the saffron party and it was going to get the same “message” for the third time from the voters of Uttar Pradesh.

“They are opposing triple talaq. BJP has already been given talaq twice in the Delhi and Bihar polls. Modi is going to get the third one from the people of Uttar Pradesh in the ensuing Assembly election. And finally, they will be ousted by the people in the 2019 general election,” Yechury told a meeting organised by the Dalit Hakkula Sadhana Samiti here.

He accused the Centre of “unleashing a financial emergency” in the name of demonetisation and claimed that the move was expected to have a bearing on the country’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said the NDA government did not take any step to arrest the likes of Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, while BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy was not arrested, in spite of spending a huge amount on his daughter’s wedding after the currency ban.

BR Ambedkar’s grandson and former MP Prakash Ambedkar alleged that a major chunk of black money was deposited in the banks before November 8, the day Modi announced demonetisation.