After defeat in Punjab municipal elections, AAP names Manish Sisodia as state in-charge

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday appointed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as in-charge of its Punjab unit. The post has been lying vacant since Sanjay Singh resigned as Punjab in-charge in May following the dismal show in Delhi municipal elections, where AAP won only 48 out of 270 wards amid a BJP sweep.

AAP said the decision to appoint Sisodia as Punjab unit in-charge was made after a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee. “Political Affairs Committee has appointed senior party leader and deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia as prabhari (in-charge) of Punjab,” the AAP tweeted.

The task for Sisodia, however, will be cut out. After the recent drubbing in the municipal corporation elections, where it could not win any seats in Jalandhar, Amritsar and Patiala, Sisodia will have to rejuvenate the Punjab cadre. Despite beginning on a spirited note this year, winning 20 seats in the Punjab assembly elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has failed to up the ante in a region which has been its best bet after Delhi.

“Every volunteer & every leader of team @AAPPunjab is looking forward to the new beginning with enthusiasm & hope!” the AAP Punjab unit tweeted. Senior MLA Harpal Cheema too expressed exuberance. “It would be a pleasure working with Manish Sisodia for Punjab and it’s people,” Cheema said.

