After currency, it’s time to ban BJP, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

In yet another attack on his party’s former ally in the civic body, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said it was time to ban the BJP. “I am not supporting the Congress but they did some development work. I am only showing what this government, which takes credit for their work, is really like. You have undertaken notebandi, it is now time to have BJP-bandi as well,” Thackeray said at a rally in Mumbai. He took on the BJP over the demonetisation decision and claimed that even soldiers had to pay with their lives because of the move. “A soldier who was shot five times could still survive, but due to demonetisation soldiers had to commit suicide,” Thackeray said.

He took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned whether the latter knew more about the economy than noted and experienced economists to undertake the demonetisation move. “We are speaking against the move because we have emotions and we have been affected. This move is basically an attack. (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar had asked for a complete account of the demonetisation move. The government has failed in providing this information till date,” said Thackeray.

He also questioned whether Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had personally led the surgical strikes on Pakistani territory to claim credit for the valour of the Army jawans. “This government, which wants to take credit for the surgical strikes, should first take responsibility for the substandard food that it provides our jawans,” Thackeray said. He also claimed that this was the first election that the party was fighting where it did not have an opponent.

“This is the first election where the Sena does not have an opponent. How do I acknowledge someone who doesn’t even know how the corporation functions as an adversary?” said Thackeray. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis launched a sharp attack on critics of demonetisation, especially Uddhav Thackeray, asking if the Sena chief too was “adversely affected” due to the note ban. “Only those who had stashed black money are criticising demonetisation because the money they had with them was unaccounted for and thus they were adversely affected. My question to Uddhavji is why did he choose to stand with them? Was he also among those who were affected by demonetisation?” the Chief Minister asked. He claimed that the Sena had “teamed up with the Congress and NCP for the zilla parishad elections in several districts”.