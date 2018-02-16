After CPM’s no to Congress, CPI calls for unity of ‘secular, mass’ parties

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy. (File) Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy. (File)

THE CPI on Thursday called for “widest possible mobilisation of all secular, political and mass organisations” to defeat the BJP, days after the CPI(M) said it will neither have an understanding nor electoral alliance with the Congress. The divergence in approach towards the Congress between the two is historical, and was one of the basic reasons for the division of the Communist Party into CPI(M) and CPI in 1964.

CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy, while releasing the draft of the political resolution to be presented at its party congress in April, said there is a difference of opinion between the CPI(M) and CPI on electoral tactics and argued there should be a broadest possible front to oust the BJP from power at the Centre.

“In the present situation, there is the need for widest possible mobilisation of all secular, political and mass organisations to counter the neo-liberal and fascistic offensive of the Modi government and the RSS. It cannot be looked as a political alternative or electoral alliance. We have to take initiatives to mobilise all those who are ready to join the battle against fascistic offensive of the RSS,” he said.

The CPI made it clear that “as far as electoral tactics is concerned, it should be clearly understood that there cannot be one tactic for the entire country, though there is the common goal of ousting the BJP from power. Electoral tactics has to be worked as and when the party faces an election.”

The CPI drew a distinction between the Congress and BJP. The CPI(M) too had argued that the two cannot be treated as equal dangers.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App