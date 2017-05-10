After court blow to Lalu, reunion is Nitish’s call: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo)

A DAY after the Supreme Court decided to restore criminal charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam, amid speculation in some sections that the development could lead to a political realignment in Bihar and bring JD(U), a former NDA ally, closer to the saffron party, Union law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it is JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s “call”.

“We need to recall that the BJP did not leave Nitish Kumar. He left us. Therefore it is for him to take a call,” Prasad told The Indian Express.

Some BJP leaders also want the Bihar CM to “correct himself” first before considering a reunion. “Nitish Kumar will have to repent and carry out many corrective measures because he had insulted our leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If he takes initiatives and correct himself, the BJP will consider it (reunion with JDU),” a senior BJP leader said.

Lalu Prasad, whose party is the biggest constituent in Bihar’s ruling alliance, had been barred from contesting elections after the CBI court in September 2013 sentenced him to five years in prison. After eight years as chief minister in the JD(U)-BJP alliance government in Bihar, Nitish had left the NDA camp in 2013. He joined hands with Lalu’s RJD, and the Congress, before the 2015 state elections.

Prasad on Tuesday said it is “shocking” to see JD(U), which once fought against “Lalu’s corruption”, defending the RJD leader. He also said Nitish’s silence on the issue is “surprising”. “There is a general impression that Nitish Kumar tries to live by the standards of propriety. But of late his conspicuous silence on

improprieties of Lalu Prasad raises a lot of questions,” he said.

