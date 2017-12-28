After Congress’ defeat in polls, Rahul Gandhi to visit Shimla to assess reasons

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Congress VP Rahul Gandhi (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Days after the party suffered defeat in the recently-held assembly elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Shimla on Friday for a day-long meeting with party members. This will also be his first visit to the state after taking over as the Congress president. During his meeting with Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers and district presidents, Gandhi is likely to get a feedback on factors that resulted in Congress’ dismal performance in the elections.

The Congress won only 21 seats while five sitting ministers including health minister Kaul Singh Thakur lost the poll. Taking full responsibility for the defeat, former chief minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh attributed BJP’s return to power to the trend of alternate governments in the state.

PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu said, “Rahul Gandhi ‘s visit is part of the exercise which he had started to visit the states where the polls were held. Earlier, he had also visited Gujarat. The Congress president will meet all the candidates who contested the polls and they will be asked to give feedback on factors contributing to the defeat of the party and also their individual status.”

The meeting of the Congress candidates will be held in two shifts – first for those candidates who were contesting seats in Kangra and Hamirpur parliamentary constituencies and second for Mandi and Shimla. The DCC presidents will also be present .

Rahul Gandhi will also be accompanied by AICC general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde and AICC secretary Ranjeet Ranjan, an MP from Bihar.

During an earlier visit, Shinde had already made assessment of the factors and listened to complaints of some defeated Congress candidates and took in writing on factors like internal sabotage of the polls. He is understood to have already submitted his report to the Ccongress president .

