After Congress, BJP too doesn’t want NOTA, goes to EC

A BJP delegation after submitting a memorandum to the Election Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) A BJP delegation after submitting a memorandum to the Election Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

The BJP joined its political rival Congress in seeking the removal of None Of The Above (NOTA) option in the upcoming election to the Upper House. In a memorandum to the Election Commission, the BJP said: “It is submitted that use of NOTA in the upcoming poll has become an issue of debate among the political parties and therefore, a proper consensus should be made before the use of NOTA in election in Rajya Sabha.”

According to the BJP, since there is no secrecy in the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections, so the purpose of NOTA is not of much use. “Therefore, the BJP demands that the direction for using the NOTA option in the election for the Rajya Sabha in the state of Gujarat be withdrawn with immediate effect,” the party said in the memorandum.

The Congress has approached the EC against the use of the NOTA option in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, claiming it was violative of the Constitution and electoral laws, but the poll panel maintained that it was not a new direction and was introduced in 2014.

Party sources said the Congress leaders met a senior BJP leader and a cabinet minister seeking the ruling party’s support in the stand it has taken. The minister apparently pointed out that it was “an oversight” by the previous UPA government led by the Congress itself. However, the party “realises that the EC’s move would go against the Constitution and the rules passed by Parliament.”

Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the parties issue whips for these elections and NOTA option goes “against the nature of the whip”.

“NOTA is fine in the case of direct elections but in the case of Rajya Sabha elections, it should be withdrawn. This option should be eliminated as it creates confusion,” Naqvi said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App