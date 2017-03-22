After Cong MLAs, Jalandhar police launch campaign to fight drug menace

Taking a cue from the newly elected Congress MLAs, who had launched an initiative to curb drug menace in the state, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has also come up with ‘Drug-Free Jalandhar’ and ‘Fight to Finish’ campaign Tuesday and also announced an award of Rs 10,000 to people who provide ‘correct’ inform tion to the police about those indulging in illegal drug trade.

Police has also launched a helpline number 95929-18005 on which the information can be given. A police-public meeting was also organised in this regard.

Police Commissioner Jalandhar Arpit Shukla said that police will not tolerate it and appealed to the people to cooperate with them to fight against the menace. He also assured said that the identity of the informer will not be revealed.

Just a day after Captain Amarinder Singh and other ministers took the oath, all the elected MLAs conducted meetings with party workers of their constituencies to gather knowledge about the problem existing in their areas. In rural areas the MLAs had taken the Gurudwara route and made announcements via loudspeakers asking people to stop indulging in the drug trade.

