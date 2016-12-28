After ‘chargesheet’ against CM Virbhadra Singh, BJP gears up for Amit Shah’s Kangra visit

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Lalit Kumar Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Lalit Kumar

After having released its corruption “chargesheet” against the Congress government last week targetting Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his ministers, the opposition BJP has started preparing for party president Amit Shah’s visit to Kangra, apparently to counter Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s rally held at Dharamshala to mark the Congress government’s four years in power in the state.

“Tridev Sammel-II, as it has been named by the BJP, will be held at Chambi, a village located on Dharamshala-Pathankot National Highway on January 20 and will be addressed by Amit Shah,” state BJP president Satpal Satti said.

Watch What Else Is making News

This will be second such event, the first having already been held at Solan. Tridev is a name given to three booth level activists, booth palak, booth president and booth in-charge, to strength the party’s grossroots set-up ahead of the Assembly elections due by end of the next year.

Besides Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also visit Bilaspur to lay foundation stone for AIIMS and hydro engineering college in February. He will also address a public rally at Bilaspur, the native town of Union Health Minister J P Nadda and also a part of parliamentary constituency of BJP MP Anurag Thakur.