After bonding & branding, curtain draws on Vibrant Gujarat summit

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani addresses the valedictory function of Vibrant Gujarat Investment Summit in Gandhinagar on Thursday. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani addresses the valedictory function of Vibrant Gujarat Investment Summit in Gandhinagar on Thursday. PTI Photo

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared conclusion of the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, at Mahatma Mandir on Thursday, on a confident note, by inviting all the guests for the next edition of the biennial event in January 2019 even as the state is scheduled to go for assembly elections later this year.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Addressing the valedictory session of the event, Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar said that Gujarat had achieved a level of “vibrations” in “both the topic and the requirement” that is “resonating” and will probably not require such an event if the vibrations are resonating throughout the year.

The summit, which was inaugurated on January 10 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concluded on Thursday. A total of 25,578 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were declared to have been signed by different industrial units.

Giving details of the MOUs, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the number of Memorandum of Understandings were even bigger than the corresponding figures of last Vibrant Summit in 2015 when 22,602 MOUs were signed. According to Patel, out of the signed MOUs, 18,533 were from MSME sector, 5,938 from large-scale sector and 1,107 MOUs were for strategic and technological partnership sector. However, the number of total worth of MOUs was not declared by Patel.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupani said that the event has not only improved branding of Gujarat, but also resulted in a bonding with the foreign delegates. Rupani indicated that the Summit and its MOUs have created such a reputation for Gujarat Government that even if, 80 per cent of the MOUs get implemented, the government becomes an object of criticism. “I think that’s a good thing for the government,” he said.