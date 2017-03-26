After BJP victory, RSS in Uttar Pradesh plans expansion

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

The RSS is planning to expand its activities in Uttar Pradesh, expecting renewed interest in Hindutva after the formation of BJP government in the state. “We never have to coordinate with any government. It is required sometimes when the governments try to disturb our work. Now that the new government has been formed, it is like a speed breaker has been removed. We hope to do our work at better speed,” said Prabhunarain, the head of RSS’s Awadh region, at a press conference here. He said the RSS is happy that Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister. “One thing that is known about him is that he is honest and has no selfish motives,” he said about Adityanath in reply to a question.

He supported the crackdown on “illegal” slaughterhouses in the state. Prabhunarain said people were expecting that a Ram temple would be constructed in Ayodhya after the formation of the BJP governments in the state and the Centre; but its time would be decided by the Dharma Sansad of saints. He also welcomed the Chief Justice of India’s suggestion of “out-of-court” negotiations to settle the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, but said that the RSS does not have any formula for settlement of the contentious issue.

“We believe that if the extremist and separatist Muslims are left aside, then remaining Muslims and Hindus want to see the construction of Ram temple,” he said. Prabhunarain said RSS can only work as a facilitator and the details would be decided by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Dharma Sansad. Narendra, sah prant karyavah of RSS’s Awadh region, said there are 1,173 shakhas of RSS in Awadh region and these include 642 shakhas run by the students and 531 run by traders.

He said the youths are being wooed to join the RSS through online “Join RSS” campaign. Narendra said the number of youngsters joining the organisation through internet has increased from 1,217 in 2013 to 3,321 in last over 14 months between January 2016 and March 15, 2017. The BJP formed a government in the state winning more than two-third seats in the Assembly.

