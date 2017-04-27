After BJP leaders meet Yogi Adityanath, Mathura police asked to probe Agra violence

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Investigation into the two FIRs lodged in connection with assault on policemen and arson in Agra, allegedly by supporters of the BJP and Bajrang Dal, was on Wednesday transferred to Mathura police. DIG (Agra Range) Mahesh Kumar Mishra, who transferred the probe, said that BJP leaders had alleged that the accused won’t get justice if Agra police investigated the case.

Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with the FIRs lodged at Sadar Bazaar and Fatehpur Sikri police stations. The BJP MP from Agra, Ram Shankar Katheria, and eight MLAs from the district on Wednesday met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and ask him take action against Agra SSP and other officials. “We have demanded a high-level inquiry and the CM has agreed to it. We told him that the police had beaten up the 14 arrested workers of the BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP,” said Katheria.

On Tuesday, Katheria and other BJP MLAs had visited the 14 accused in the jail. “They told us that police had beaten them up mercilessly before sending them to jail. Their bodies bore injury marks. We later met IG, Agra Zone, Sujeet Pandey and lodged our complaint regarding the torture,” he said. Yogendra Upadhyay, the MLA from Agra (West), was part of the delegation. “During our meeting with the CM, we demanded action against the nine officers for the assault on our workers. These include Agra SSP, Circle Officers of Achnera, Kheragarh and Sadar areas, SHOs of Fatehpur Sikri, Sadar and Chhata police stations and the subdivisional magistrate of Kirawali.”

