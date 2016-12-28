After BJP, CPM team stopped from entering Bengal violence spot

On December 24, a team of BJP MPs comprising former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh, Jagadambika Pal and Roopa Ganguly were also stopped. (Representational image) On December 24, a team of BJP MPs comprising former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh, Jagadambika Pal and Roopa Ganguly were also stopped. (Representational image)

A CPI(M) delegation on Tuesday was stopped from visiting the violence-scarred area of Dhulagarh, a fortnight after clashes and arson broke out in the town in Howrah district of West Bengal, as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC remain in force.

This comes three days after a BJP delegation was stopped from visiting the locality where clashes broke out on December 13, and again the following day.

Watch What Else Is making News

The CPI(M) team comprised party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Salim and MLA Sujan Chakraborty, among others. Having addressed a public rally at Dhulagarh Chaurasta (crossing) and appealed for restoration of normalcy, the CPI(M) leaders tried marching to the locality where arson and clashes had occurred, when they were stopped by the police.

On December 24, a team of BJP MPs comprising former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh, Jagadambika Pal and Roopa Ganguly were also stopped.

“If we are not being allowed to enter even now, and there is CRPC 144 imposed, it means the situation still hasn’t been brought under control,” Salim told The Indian Express. “Our demand is for the state government to bring normalcy immediately.”