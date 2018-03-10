After being let out on bail, ex-IAS officer held for graft

The allegations levelled against Pradeep Sharma is of receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 25 lakh from a private firm when he was the managing director of Alcock Ashdown (Gujarat) Limited, a state owned company, was already mentioned by the ED in its chargesheet against Sharma in 2016 in the case of alleged money laundering. (Representational Image) The allegations levelled against Pradeep Sharma is of receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 25 lakh from a private firm when he was the managing director of Alcock Ashdown (Gujarat) Limited, a state owned company, was already mentioned by the ED in its chargesheet against Sharma in 2016 in the case of alleged money laundering. (Representational Image)

Moments after former IAS officer Pradeep Sharma was released on bail from Sabarmati Central Jail on Friday after spending nearly 20 months in custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case, he was arrested by Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a fresh corruption case that was registered against him on Friday morning in Bhavnagar.

The allegations levelled against Sharma is of receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 25 lakh from a private firm when he was the managing director of Alcock Ashdown (Gujarat) Limited, a state owned company, was already mentioned by the ED in its chargesheet against Sharma in 2016 in the case of alleged money laundering.

Sharma was earlier accused of sending more than Rs 1 crore to his US-based wife using hawala channels. On Friday, just before his release, the ACB filed an FIR in Bhavnagar based on a statement of the managing director of a private shipping firm, which was recorded by ED during their probe in the money laundering case.

